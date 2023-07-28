Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang Dark Horse R A $145,000 Racer For Dedicated Series

Ford continues expanding the new-gen Mustang lineup with additional models. The latest one to join the offering is called the Mustang Dark Horse R, and it's a track-only vehicle aimed at the 2024 Mustang Challenge season, which features the brand's "most powerful 5.0-liter V8 ever," according to the Blue Oval.

Said to bridge the gap between the normal Mustang Dark Horse and the Mustang GT3 and Mustang GT4, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse R shares a few key components with the road-legal variant. These include the body supplied by the Flat Rock Assembly plant, the V8 engine, manual transmission, Torsen limited-slip differential, and Brembo rear brake calipers.