Ford Reveals 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Mustang

As part of the festivities centered around the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic event, Ford showed us the new Ford Racing Mustang for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series – and this time around it’s way more akin to a road car because it’s based on an actual customer vehicle, the 795-horsepower Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC.

The Blue Oval company had an incredibly eventful day on November 11 – during Veterans Day. The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic was a huge event, taking place live at Daytona International Speedway, with Grammy-winning superstar Nelly in the musical lineup, Bobby Bones as the host, and a trio of NASCAR favorites from the USA Network on the call.