Ford Reveals 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Mustang

Agent009 submitted on 11/12/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:25:38 AM

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As part of the festivities centered around the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic event, Ford showed us the new Ford Racing Mustang for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series – and this time around it’s way more akin to a road car because it’s based on an actual customer vehicle, the 795-horsepower Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC.
      
The Blue Oval company had an incredibly eventful day on November 11 – during Veterans Day. The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic was a huge event, taking place live at Daytona International Speedway, with Grammy-winning superstar Nelly in the musical lineup, Bobby Bones as the host, and a trio of NASCAR favorites from the USA Network on the call.


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Ford Reveals 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Mustang

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