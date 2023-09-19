Ford Reveals First Ever Ranger Hybrid Pickup

Ford has revealed its first-ever Ranger plug-in hybrid derivative in Europe and Australia, providing customers with the best of both worlds: a proven gasoline-powered engine and an emissions-free electric mode.
 
Powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and an electric motor, Ford claims the Ranger PHEV can travel 28 miles in pure electric mode. This has been calculated on the WLTP cycle, so expect a lower range estimate if and when the electrified Ranger arrives in America.
 
Unfortunately, the manufacturer hasn't shared any power and performance figures but notes the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid has more torque than any other Ranger. That means it should exceed the 430 lb-ft of torque offered by the V6-powered Raptor. Without assistance, the 2.3-liter motor produces a healthy 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft, so we expect the electric motor to provide a healthy boost.


