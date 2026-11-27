While all others were busy with the turkey on Thanksgiving or preparing for Auto Guangzhou 2026 and all of its funky Easter novelties, the Blue Oval and Ford Racing were ready to celebrate 125 years of motorsport legacy with yet another introduction – the Ford GT41 Hypercar. The company unveiled the new WEC racecar on Thanksgiving, as part of an event at Ford Field in Detroit under the ‘Go Like Hell’ banner, and further celebrates 125 years of Ford Racing, with the subsidiary actually older than the Ford Motor Company itself because Henry Ford first raced a car and then founded the car enterprise after the underdog success. The Ford GT41, quite obviously, pays tribute to and is a natural successor to the iconic Ford GT40, which took home four consecutive overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans between 1966 and 1969. Sixty years after the iconic 1-2-3 finish, they’re preparing to return to the WEC stage and Le Mans, and this time around it’s not Ford v Ferrari but rather Ford vs Everyone.



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