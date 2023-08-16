Ford Reveals Lithium Iron Phosphate Powered Mach-E At A Cheaper Price, But There Is A Catch

Ford recently started equipping base Mustang Mach-E Standard Range (SR) with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. Not only do these new packs offer enhanced range and durability, but they're also cheaper, which resulted in a price reduction for entry-level models. The EPA has now revealed efficiency and official range data for these new batteries, and the results are surprising.

Ford initially promised estimates of 250 miles (RWD) and 226 miles (AWD), and the company has delivered on that front. The EPA figures show the LFP-equipped model with 18-inch wheels can travel 250 miles on a single charge. The same SR model (also with 18-inch wheels) manages just 247 miles.