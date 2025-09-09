Ford Rewriting History - Deletes Most Of It Instagram Posts

Agent009 submitted on 9/9/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:23 AM

Views : 564 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford has an unfortunate reputation for recalls, but its latest one is a little different than others. The automaker has deleted all of its Instagram posts across several different pages, leaving many scratching their heads as to what the brand is up to. Is Ford about to announce a major rebrand, or is something else in the works?
 
At the time of writing, the Ford, Ford Trucks, Ford Bronco, Ford Electric, and Ford Mustang pages on Instagram have had all of their posts wiped, although the stories remain in place. The mass purge comes on the heels of Ford’s decision to rebrand Ford Performance as Ford Racing, sparking speculation that a broader identity shakeup could be next.


Read Article


Ford Rewriting History - Deletes Most Of It Instagram Posts

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)