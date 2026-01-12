Ford Rings In 2026 With Recall For Dashboards Flying Off During An Accident

New year, new truck problems. The Ford Maverick begins 2026 with a fresh recall. Owners might need to visit a local dealership for service, as the dashboard panel could detach. It could become a projectile during an accident.

Ford is issuing a recall for about 6,879 Maverick trucks from 2025-2025. These Ford Maverick trucks could be equipped with dashboard panels that may detach if the airbag inflates. As a result, they could become dangerous projectiles in the event of an accident.

Ford shared with federal safety regulators that the panel on top of the driver’s display may have insufficient weld adhesion. It can be propelled by an inflating airbag if it comes loose during a wreck.