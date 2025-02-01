Ford Rings In The New Year With Recall Of 300,000 Diesel Pickups

The Ford Motor Company has recently issued a recall totaling 295,449 trucks in the United States market, ranging from the Super Duty F-250 all the way to the Medium Duty F-750. According to the Dearborn-based automaker, the population comprises trucks equipped with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel, which is also known as the Scorpion.
 
Based on the chronology report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the high-pressure fuel pumps in said trucks may fail due to aged biodiesel. How come? As it happens, the Super Duty workhorses in question sat a lot during the COVID pandemic shutdowns. Bosch CP4 RP7 is what Ford calls the suspect HPFPs.
 
The CP4 is also used by crosstown rival Ram in Cummins I6 turbo diesel-powered trucks, beginning with the 2500 series. Turning our attention back to Dearborn's favorite son, the RP7 was introduced to Super Duty 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel trucks for the 2020 model year and to Medium Duty colossuses for model year 2021. The RP7 was replaced with the RP8 back in August 2021.


