Ford Rules Out Le Mans Racing Prototype To Focus On Formula 1

Following Ford's entrance into Formula 1 racing, its continued commitment to the World Rally Championship, and its concentration on racing the Mustang in various classes, the brand has expressed its lack of interest in going Prototype racing. This is despite the increased interest and commitment from brands like Toyotas, Acura, Cadillac, BMW, and Porsche.

"No, I don't think we're much into (racing) Prototypes at Ford," Ford CEO Jim Farley told MotorTrend. The question is pertinent as there's a fresh crop of LMDh (Le Mans Daytona Hybrid, also known as GTP) and LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) race cars being fielded in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the US and the FIA World Endurance Championship globally.