Ford Runs Out Of Ideas, Asks Trump Administration To Allow The Chinese To Build In The US

Ford Motor Co.’s top executive spoke to senior Trump administration officials about a potential framework in which Chinese automakers could build cars in America while offering some protection for domestic companies, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The idea discussed by Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley and Trump cabinet members last month involved Chinese carmakers partnering with US companies through joint ventures in which the American company holds a controlling stake, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. The ventures would be structured so that both the Chinese and US partners would share profits and technology in the JV, the people said.