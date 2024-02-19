Ford SLASHES Mustang Mach-E Prices In Canada By Up To $13,000

 If you were looking to get your hands on a new Mustang Mach-E in Canada (or even the US), now may be a better time than ever. Ford drastically lowered prices on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E in Canada with up to $13,000 in savings.

 
Ford looks to make the Mustang Mach-E more competitive with lower prices in Canada. The automaker is dropping MSRP between $5,000 and $13,000 on the 2023MY.
 
According to an update from Ford (via DriveTeslaCanada), all 2023 Mustang Mach-E models are now $5,000 off, while the souped-up GT Performance Extended Range gets a whopping $13,000 discount.



