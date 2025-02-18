Ford Saddles Mustang GTD Buyers With No Sell Clause For First Two Years

Ford caused plenty of controversy when it banned Ford GT owners from flipping their vehicles within the first two years of ownership. While such policies aren’t unusual among high-end brands like Porsche for exclusive, limited-run models, it was a surprising move for a mainstream brand like Ford. Despite this, the policy has been reintroduced for the special Mustang GTD.

News of the policy being enforced on the Mustang GTD emerged late last week and was soon confirmed by Ford. Much like the GT, those fortunate owners of the Mustang GTD must “agree to confidential terms and conditions that include a commitment to maintain ownership for two years.”