Ford Says Gives Up On Pipeline, Looks At Making Own Semiconductors

At this point, just about every automaker is beyond frustrated by the ongoing chip shortage. Almost all of them are cutting production and de-contenting vehicles. From Germany to Japan to the United States, it's not looking good, but getting into the microchip manufacturing business is a whole can of worms that most car companies aren't willing to open. Today, Ford is making inroads to fix that situation, and possibly for good.

Ford has announced a partnership with the U.S.-based chip maker GlobalFoundries to develop semiconductors, a deal which the companies claim might eventually lead to joint chip production stateside. This partnership, which the companies refer to as a "strategic collaboration," appears to be in its early stages and is non-binding.



