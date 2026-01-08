Ford Says It Can Beat the Chinese With A $30,00 EV Pickup - As Long As It Is Built In Detroit Over California

Ford is designing what it claims will be the cheapest electric motors in the world to power its next-generation electric pickup that will go on sale in 2027. Doug Field, Ford’s head of EVs, told MotorTrend that the Ford-built motors will cost less than any motor his team could find, including those made in China where immense economies of scale, cheap labor, and highly automated manufacturing have given carmakers an advantage that Western companies have struggled to match. The low-cost motors are one of several engineering efforts Ford has undertaken to unlock a $30,000 starting price for its so-called Universal EV.



