Ford Says It Still Has ANOTHER Small Truck Up It's Sleeve And THIS One Is Electric

Mike Levine, Ford’s North American Product Communications Manager, recently confirmed that the Blue Oval was going to build an electric version of the Ford Explorer (as well as a Lincoln variant, an Aviator EV), and hinted at a battery-powered Bronco too. Well, now he’s adding another model to that list, a possible fully-electric version of the Maverick pickup, the F-150’s smallest brother (the Ranger is the in-between model in terms of size).

Yesterday, Levine replied to a tweet asking whether there would be a Maverick EV by posting a photo from a Ford presentation that shows the outline of a smaller truck that is clearly electric.