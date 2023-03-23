Ford Says It Will Lose $3 Billion Making Electric Vehicles This Year

Ford Motor Co expects its electric vehicle business unit to lose $3 billion this year, but remains on track to achieve a pretax margin of 8% by late 2026, the company said.

The projected loss was revealed ahead of a mid-morning briefing for investors and analysts on Thursday to discuss details of the automaker’s new financial reporting format.

Starting with first-quarter results, which will be announced on May 2, Ford will begin reporting by business unit for Model e (electric vehicles), Blue (combustion vehicles) and Pro (commercial vehicles and services).