Ford Says It Won't Make The Same Mistake GM Is Making By Killing Off CarPlay And Android Auto

Don't trust everything GM says. That's what critics have been shouting in the last couple of years after the controversial decision to drop Android Auto and CarPlay support.

General Motors no longer offers these two systems in its EVs, and soon, the same thing will expand to all new cars. The company goes all-in on an in-house solution based on Android Automotive.



GM hoped that eventually all its rivals would follow in its footsteps. This is so not what's happening, and it's becoming more obvious that Ford wants to capitalize on this decision.