Ford Says No Friends And Family Pricing For Upcoming Bronco

One of the perks of this job, and any auto blogging job, really, is that you get paid to surf the Internet for car news. I came across something yesterday that suggested the upcoming Ford Bronco won’t be available for pricing on the company’s X-plan, which is the pricing plan for friends and family of the company.

I emailed Ford to fact-check this, and yep, it’s true.

Here’s what spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz wrote back in response to my query: “Due to unprecedented demand and limited supply, Bronco two- and four- door models will NOT be eligible for X-plan in 21MY. This is similar to other limited supply vehicles like F-150 Raptor, Mustang Shelby models.