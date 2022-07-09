Ford Scraps AWD And Hybrid Plans For 7th Generation Mustang

We’re little more than a week away from the unveiling of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, but new details continue to emerge.

While Ford announced plans for a hybrid pony car in 2018, that would be “all about delivering V8-like performance with more low-end torque,” we haven’t heard much about the model since then. It appears there might be a good reason for that as the hybrid is reportedly dead.

In a report that originally flew under the radar until being noticed by Autoblog, Automotive News is reporting the hybrid variant was originally slated to be launched around 2025. However, three sources told them the hybrid has now been scrapped.