Ford Secures Semiconductors To Finish Thousands Of Incomplete F-150 Trucks

Have you been waiting to buy a new pickup truck? You aren't alone. Ford would love to sell you a freshly built, 14th-generation F-150, but as we've written about already, it's not always that simple. Luckily, after months of watching stockpiles of unfinished trucks grow with no semiconductors available, the story is about to change. As the Detroit Free Press reports, Ford has sourced a supply of chips and will soon ship out thousands of 2021 F-Series pickups. The supply chain shortage has made itself known across the market for both new and used vehicles, causing a scarcity of the former and skyrocketing prices of the latter. This is especially true for trucks, which makes Ford's acquisition of a sizable chip supply even more noteworthy. It seems like the parking lots full of pickups that you can see from space will be clearing out soon, then.



Read Article