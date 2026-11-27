Ford spent November teasing its Le Mans Hypercar with three words, and on the eve of today’s Thanksgiving reveal it applied to own them. A trademark filing discovered Ford Motor Company is seeking to register GO LIKE HELL in the US. It covers racing cars, as expected, but also automobiles, trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles, along with race events, motorsport video, clothing and an online store stocked with model cars and decals. The phrase turns sixty this year. Ford’s own 2016 Le Mans release traces it to Bruce McLaren shouting it to co-driver Chris Amon in 1966, on the way to Ford’s first overall win at the 24-hour race and a 1-2-3 finish over Ferrari. A.J. Baime made it the title of his 2009 book on the rivalry, and it served as the working title of the film project that eventually became Ford v Ferrari. Until this week, nobody had applied to register it as a trademark in the US or the European Union.



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