Ford Sends Broncos To Price Gouging Dealerships While Reservation Holders Wait

Good things come to those who wait. At least, that’s the idea behind reserving a car that’s a long time away from being delivered — if it’s ever delivered at all. When Ford opened reservations for the redesigned Ford Bronco in 2020, the carmaker invited buyers to pay a deposit for a place in what would turn out to be a very long line. But some people who reserved a Bronco two years ago are losing their place in that line, because Ford keeps adjusting the order of its Bronco deliveries, as Bloomberg reports. Early reservation holders are reportedly not prioritized because Ford is sending Broncos to dealers in larger cities, or those who sell more cars. That makes sense and isn’t completely unexpected. The problem is these dealers are selling the Broncos at prices that are marked up, while people who reserved a Bronco are stuck waiting. So if you wanted a Bronco at MSRP (base price of $29,300,) not even reserving one in 2020 would’ve helped.



