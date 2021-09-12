Ford Sends Thousands Of Non-Recyclable Bronco Hardtops Back To Supplier

Thousands of Bronco SUVs that saw delayed shipment pending hardtop roof replacement have been finished and are all being shipped to dealers now, Ford confirmed Wednesday.

The process will be done by the end of this month, the company said.

"We’re happy to report that we’ve completed the roof replacement for those Broncos that were being held at the Michigan Assembly Plant," Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco marketing manager, told the Free Press this week.  "We wanted to make sure these units were meeting our quality standards."

Some Bronco owners have been waiting since August for Ford to replace the defective hardtop and deliver a vehicle just launched in June — after a high-profile global reveal in summer 2020.



