Ford Shows Off Mach-E Nascar Prototype And Electric Pikes Peak Racer

Agent009 submitted on 1/31/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:14 AM

Views : 458 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Mustang Mach-E crossover served as an inspiration for two new racecars, unleashing the imagination of Ford’s designers and engineers. The first is a NASCAR prototype sourcing components from the current Cup Series Mustang Dark Horse. The second, which has only appeared in a teaser, is Ford’s latest Electric Vehicle Demonstrator designed to tackle Pikes Peak.
 
Starting with the NASCAR-themed EV, it features the outer shell of the Mustang Mach-E but rides on completely bespoke underpinnings. A full carbon fiber tub is combined with racing suspension, brakes, steering, and wheels, are sourced from the current NASCAR Cup Series car.





 


Read Article


Ford Shows Off Mach-E Nascar Prototype And Electric Pikes Peak Racer

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)