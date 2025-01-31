Ford Shows Off Mach-E Nascar Prototype And Electric Pikes Peak Racer

The Mustang Mach-E crossover served as an inspiration for two new racecars, unleashing the imagination of Ford’s designers and engineers. The first is a NASCAR prototype sourcing components from the current Cup Series Mustang Dark Horse. The second, which has only appeared in a teaser, is Ford’s latest Electric Vehicle Demonstrator designed to tackle Pikes Peak. Starting with the NASCAR-themed EV, it features the outer shell of the Mustang Mach-E but rides on completely bespoke underpinnings. A full carbon fiber tub is combined with racing suspension, brakes, steering, and wheels, are sourced from the current NASCAR Cup Series car.



Introducing the Mustang Mach-E @NASCAR prototype!



This 100% electric racer features components from the current NASCAR Cup Series car including suspension, brakes, steering and wheels. It also features three motors, a full carbon fiber tub, and a 78 kWh battery. pic.twitter.com/y5NYyLK3Bw — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) January 31, 2025









