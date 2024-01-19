Ford Shutters Two Out Of Three Shifts Of F-150 Lightning Production Due To Unremarkable Demand

Ford Motor is increasing production of its Bronco SUV and Ranger pickup, while cutting output of its all-electric F-150 Lightning, the automaker said Friday.



Ford said the production changes are intended to match output with customer demand. They mark the latest cuts or delays to production of EVs amid slower-than-expected customer demand.



"We are taking advantage of our manufacturing flexibility to offer customers choices while balancing our growth and profitability. Customers love the F-150 Lightning, America's best-selling EV pickup," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a release. "We see a bright future for electric vehicles for specific consumers, especially with our upcoming digitally advanced EVs and access to Tesla's charging network beginning this quarter."





Read Article