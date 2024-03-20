Ford "Skunkworks" To Produce $25,000 Tesla Model 2 Rival In 2026

The first car from Fords skunkworks electric car engineering team will be a $25,000 (£19,700) crossover, according to a new report.

Financial publication Bloomberg said it will be positioned as a direct rival to Tesla’s long-awaited mass-market model, known as the ‘Model 2’, which is tipped to cost €25,000 (£21,400).



The new Ford will launch with a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, said to be 30% cheaper than a traditional lithium ion pack. The company will also consider other battery technologies to cut costs further. It is possible that Ford could employ sodium ion batteries, for example, which are being evaluated by the likes of Stellantis and the Renault Group for their cost-effectiveness.



