Ford Slashes Mach-E Price By $4,000 Adds Range And Features In Desperate Attempt To Keep Up With Tesla

Ford has already cut Mach-E prices once this year in response to Tesla discounts and today history repeated itself. The electric Mustang is now up to $4,000 cheaper than before as the suits at Dearborn attempt to keep pace with Model Y demand and Elon Musk’s determination to prioritize volume over profit.
 
The latest price reductions mean the entry level RWD Standard Range Mach-E starts at $42,995 (down $3,000), but the biggest savings to be made are on the Premium Standard Range models and the Mach-E GT, which drop by $4,000. Those reductions bring the price of a Premium RWD down to $46,995, the AWD version of the same to $49,995, and reduce the cost of a GT from $63,995 to $59,995.




