Ford Slashes Mustang Mach-E Price In China By Almost $6,000 To Keep Up With Tesla

A little over a month after Ford slashed Mustang Mach-E prices in the United States by as much as $5,900, the Dearborn-based automaker is taking a similar approach in China.

Ford Motor Company today introduced a discount of $5,750 (40,000 yuan) on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in China; the discount is valid until the end of April.

The Mustang Mach-E now starts at around $30,200 (209,900 yuan) in China after the discount, a company representative at Ford China told Reuters. The electric SUV, which is made in China for the local market, is significantly more affordable than the US-spec model that's made in Mexico.