Ford Stock Tumbles 11% On Quality Issues And Weak EV Sales

Agent009 submitted on 7/26/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:00 AM

Views : 390 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford’s status as the biggest recaller in the industry isn’t only offputting to drivers thinking about buying one of its products, it’s also putting off investors. Ford stock fell by 11 percent after the company revealed disappointing financial results it blamed on rising warranty costs.
 
The cost of remedying quality glitches post-registration grew by $800 million in Q2, a period for which Ford reported a net income of $1.83 billion (46 cents per share) compared with $1.92 billion (47 cents per share) for April to June 2023. Analysts has expected earnings per share of 68 cents for the second quarter, CNBC reports.


Read Article


Ford Stock Tumbles 11% On Quality Issues And Weak EV Sales

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)