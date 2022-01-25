Ford Stops All Orders For New Maverick Pickup

If you were eagerly anticipating cracking open your wallet and plunking down some cash for a brand-new Ford Maverick, you'll soon have to wait. Ford is suspending orders for the pickup later this month because it cannot keep up with buyer demand. Ford said that it's hitting pause on new Maverick retail orders because it's working to keep up with overwhelming customer demand—for both the hybrid and EcoBoost models—thus far, a Ford spokesperson confirmed to The Drive. The automaker has decided it will stop taking orders on 2022 Mavericks beginning after Jan. 27 "to focus on existing orders" and won't pick them up again until the summer for 2023 Mavericks. Consider this your deadline if you were thinking about pulling the trigger.



Read Article