Ford Stops Sale Of Select Mach-E Vehicles For Battery Overheating Issues - No Fix At This Time

It's finally here! This is the recall for the HVBJB issues people have been having. Note this is an ADVANCE NOTICE recall meaning no fix is available but Ford has identified a problem! It is safe to continue driving your car in my opinion.



Anyone with an affected VIN that hasn't taken delivery of their car yet...I'm sorry but if it was built before May 24th you won't be able to until at least Q3.



You will be notified in the mail if you have an affected vehicle when parts/software updates are available! Do not call the dealer now!



Bulletin to dealers below:



