Ford Strives For 600,000 F-150 Lightning EV To Be Produced The First Two Years

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley said the Detroit automaker is committed to delivering 600,000 all-electric vehicles within the next 22 months.

Farley, who has spearheaded Ford’s commitment to transitioning to electric vehicles, joined Fox Business this morning ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden later today. Farley, along with General Motors CEO Mary Barra, will meet with the President and several other CEOs from various industries later today.

In a lofty goal commitment, Farley stated that Ford would deliver 600,000 new electric cars to customers in less than two years because the American automotive industry is in desperate need to “catch up.”