Ford Suspends Base Model Mach-E Orders To Concentrate On More Profitable Variants

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford's electric golden child. Since the crossover debuted, it's been a hot seller for the Blue Oval, with demand outstripping supply. This seems to be the case for the 2023 model year, with Ford having to pause orders for the entry-level Select trim.

A company spokesperson said that customer demand for the '23 Mach-E has surpassed projections for some variants. "For Mustang Mach-E Select, we have already increased production well above original projections. To further help manage supply constraints and provide more predictable order-to-delivery times for all of our customers, we are pausing retail orders on the Select model."