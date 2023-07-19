Ford Takes A $3.6 Market Cap Hit In One Day Trying To Keep Up With Tesla

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:05 AM

Views : 442 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: finance.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc.’s script for popularizing electric vehicles — ramp up production, leverage economies of scale to lower costs and make automobiles affordable enough for a mass market — reads a lot like the one Ford Motor Co. first drew up over a century ago.
 
Following this game plan has paid dividends lately for Tesla. The stock has more than doubled this year, even as the carmaker has slashed prices. For Ford, taking a page out of this playbook just wiped away about $3.6 billion in market value in one day.


Read Article


Ford Takes A $3.6 Market Cap Hit In One Day Trying To Keep Up With Tesla

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)