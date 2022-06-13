Ford Taking A Beating Over Excessive Dealer Markups On F-150 Lightning

We’ve covered markups across a bevy of brands including Chevrolet, Volkswagen, and Toyota. Still, it seems as though Ford might be taking the biggest hit with regard to its reputation. After a tweet from Ford Spokesperson Mike Levine inspired some criticism from shoppers, a quick search revealed plenty of greedy dealers that seem all too willing to damage the brand’s image.

We’ve posted the actual asking price on the dealers’ websites along with the window sticker below but here’s some context first. On Wednesday, we reported on a Florida dealership that originally appeared to have a $69k markup on a base F-150 Lightning resulting in double the MSRP.