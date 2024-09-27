Ford Teases 2025 Expedition Ahead of October Debut

The seven-year-old fourth-generation Ford Expedition is about to be replaced by an entirely new one. The upcoming model has been spotted in pre-production form for the better part of the year, and we know when it is due.

Ford recently took to X to reveal that the all-new 2025 Expedition will be officially unveiled next month. The vehicle's presentation will be hosted on October 3, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST (2:00 AM CET, October 4), and the live premiere will likely be streamed online.

The teaser pic is pretty self-explanatory, as it previews the model's front fascia. It has an entirely new grille, fresh headlights, and an intricate lighting signature that surrounds the grille. We can also see the small intake in the bumper and the typical Expedition emblem on the hood.