Ford Teases Hybrid Bronco For 2026

The good folks over at the bronco6g.com forum have unearthed a 2026 Ford Bronco or Bronco Sport Hybrid teaser, and now speculation is running rampant about which version – the crossover or the off-roader – is set to receive the new powertrain.

The reborn sixth-generation Ford Bronco arrived home in America for the 2021 model year after countless teasers and much pre-launch fanfare. The expectations were ultra-high after a 25-year hiatus since the previous iteration, and the direct competitor of the Jeep Wrangler was one of the most popular models that year.



However, now we're almost into the 2026 model year and the hype has steamed off a little, even though now there are more versions to choose from than ever before, including a unibody crossover SUV in the compact class dubbed Bronco Sport along with two and four-door versions of the tough Bronco line plus the first-ever Bronco Raptor.