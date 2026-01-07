Ford Teases New High Performance Sports Car

Ford Racing is heading to the train station. The Blue Oval's racing arm is planning a huge event at the refurbished Michigan Central Station to coincide with the 2026 Detroit Auto Show. But the locomotion at this event won't be on rails, it will be on pavement, dirt, and racetracks. Ford is planning to launch its F1 engine for the kickoff party, along with what it calls a brand new sports car. The dramatic movie trailer voice in the teaser reads copy about all of the vehicles and events Ford Racing has planned to show off its plans for the next year, but just one gets our attention. At this special event, Ford Racing will unveil what it calls an all-new high-performance sports car.



