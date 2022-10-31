Ford Teases Ranger Raptor Before Big Reveal

Ford took to social media to drop a short teaser video of a very mysterious Ranger Raptor, which is due tomorrow, November 1, 2022.



The footage shows the sporty truck in the dark, with extra roof lights mounted above the rear windscreen. Brightening it up doesn’t seem to help much, but we do think we see some mud flaps behind the rear wheels, and not much else by the looks of it.



As for the soundtrack, the Dearborn company didn’t choose a boring song, as we get to listen to the engine revving while looking at the mysterious model. But what could it be exactly? Some say that we might be looking at a racer version, whereas others believe that it is an even sportier take on the Raptor R, or even the U.S.-spec that is due next year.



