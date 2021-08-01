Ford Tells 3900 Workers Not To Come To Work - No Parts Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Thousands of UAW members will be off work next week as Ford Motor Co. shuts down its Louisville Assembly Plant, which builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair, because of an inability to get parts.

While COVID-19 hasn't shuttered factories nationally, the pandemic continues to have impact on the supply chain.

"We are working closely with suppliers to address potential production constraints tied to the global semiconductor shortage," Kelli Felker, Ford global manufacturing and labor communications manager, confirmed to the Free Press.