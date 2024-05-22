Ford Tells Dealers To Stop Costly EV Investments Until It Can Develop A New Plan

Ford Motor Co. is recommending dealers halt investments related to selling electric vehicles until after it completes a review of its requirements in June, the automaker said on Tuesday. The Dearborn automaker had set a June 30 deadline for dealers to have invested in Level 2 EV charging stations to qualify for its Model e certification program to be able to sell EVs. The company had eased requirements in November, but Ford since has continued to announce changes to its all-electric programs, including delaying the launch of a three-row SUV by two years, in light of slower-than-expected growth of EV sales because of affordability concerns, lack of charging access and other barriers.



