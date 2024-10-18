Ford Tells EV Owners to Stop Using Tesla Chargers Because Apparently They Can't Even Make A NACS Adapter Correctly

Ford's move to allow its electric vehicle drivers to use the Tesla Supercharger network with an adapter was a groundbreaking one. But today, it's asking EV owners to stop using those adapters right away.

Ford has issued a bulletin warning owners of an unspecified "potential issue" with the adapters that may lead to reduced charging speeds or, in certain instances, damage to the charging port itself. The exact nature of this problem was not disclosed, nor have other such known issues arisen with Rivian or General Motors' adapters that allow the cars to charge using Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug.