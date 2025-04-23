Ford Tells Two Bronco Owners To Stop Driving Their Vehicles Due To Catastrophic Suspension Failure

Recalls seem to be more frequent these days, and while some of that can be attributed to the usual bumps in the production process, technology is playing a significant role as well. Thanks to improved monitoring systems, automakers are able to identify errors more quickly and efficiently. A recent Ford recall highlights how modern tech helps manufacturers stay ahead of potential issues, catching problems before they become bigger concerns.
 
The problem in question? A fastener that connects the front upper control arm to the steering knuckle. On April 2, Ford discovered a Ranger pickup with just 200 miles on the clock that was missing this key fastener. This raised a red flag, and Ford immediately launched an investigation into how the vehicle could have left the factory without it.


