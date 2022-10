Ford will offer severance packages to veteran staff who are underperforming as it attempts to slash spending by $3billion amid huge losses.

White-collar workers with at least eight years of experience, who are viewed as showing a pattern of declining performance, can take a cash payoff or go on an intensive four- to six-week 'enhancement plan'.

But those who choose the enhancement plan and fail to improve won't be eligible for any severance, an internal email reveals.