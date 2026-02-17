Ford Thinks A Joint US Venture Will Benefit Them More Than The Chinese - Do You Agree?

Ford is rumored to discuss a potential partnership with Chinese carmakers to build cars in the US. This marks a sharp turn from the joint ventures aimed at transferring automotive tech to China. If it gets the green light, Ford might be the first Western carmaker to partner with a Chinese company to transfer Chinese technology to the US. Not many years ago, China was considered an underdeveloped country that relied on Western companies for cutting-edge technologies. In the automotive industry, this meant that no Chinese car was good enough to be sold in Western markets. Even worse, the market was flooded with blatant copies of successful Western car models, none of which passed any safety standards.



