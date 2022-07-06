Ford Thoughtfully Includes A Free Tesla Charging Cable With Every F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

As reported by the Lightning Owners forum, more Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks are arriving in new owners' driveways, and it's giving us an idea about which accessories come with the fully electric truck. Interestingly, one accessory comes as a surprise, and the forum is saying it's rumored to be included to poke a bit of fun at Tesla.



People have been raving about the Ford F-150 Lightning's ability to power a whole home when properly equipped. The image above shows that it can also charge other EVs, such as the Mustang Mach-E. As we've reported, the Lightning can even charge a Tesla vehicle, though you'd need the correct adapter. We shared a video from an owner of a Rivian R1T showing a similar situation during which he charged his Tesla with the electric pickup truck via an adapter.



Read Article