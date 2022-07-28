Ford Threatens To BAN Dealership Allocations Over Abusive Markups

Agent009 submitted on 7/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:55 AM

Views : 564 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.

The F-Series has been hit particularly hard. Ford's 2022 F-150 consignment is already sold out.

So far, Ford has issued two stern warnings to its dealer networks. First, Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, sent a severe warning to its dealer network. Following that, it implemented a more strict name-match policy which required a customer name to be attached to a vehicle before it was allocated.



Read Article


Ford Threatens To BAN Dealership Allocations Over Abusive Markups

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)