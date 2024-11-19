Ford Throws In 0% Financing, Free Chargers, And Thousands Off To Move Out EV Inventory

As the year comes to a close, automakers are eager to make deals. Ford is no stranger to this game plan and it’s coming to market with some serious incentives. Not only will it agree to install a charger for those who buy or purchase some EVs, but it’ll stack discounts and financing deals onto that too. Here’s a breakdown of what to look for if you want an electric Ford. First and foremost, these deals all include Ford’s “Power Promise” that it launched earlier this year. That means that buyers or lessees will get a charger installed at their home (if applicable) included in the cost of the car itself. That on its own is already a big cost savings and is a major hurdle to overcome for many EV buyers.



Read Article