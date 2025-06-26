Ford Tires Of Empty Office Buildings And Record Recalls, Orders Workers Back Into Office 4 Days A Week

Ford is set to become the latest major U.S. company to increase its return-to-office (RTO) requirements, with most corporate employees expected back in the office at least four days a week starting Sept. 1.
 
"Many of our employees have been in the office three or more days per week for some time now," a spokesperson for the "Big Three" automaker told Investopedia. "We believe working together in person on a day-to-day basis will help accelerate Ford’s transformation into a higher growth, higher margin, less cyclical and more dynamic company.”


