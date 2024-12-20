Ford Tires Of Recalls Will Replace Quality Control Manager

Ford was the most recalled car brand of 2023 and isn't doing much better in 2024, holding the lead with Chrysler. FoMoCo apparently has had enough of it and will appoint a new head of quality.

Jim Baumbick has been supervising the division but will now join the EV team. Ford will have to find someone in his place to properly lead the department and prevent vehicles from leaving the factories with quality, technical, mechanical, or electronics-related flaws.

Ford is now facing a $165 million penalty for improperly managing the recall procedures and delaying the fix of the reported issues. Better quality control management would help the automaker reduce warranty costs, as many of the deficiencies show up during the warranty coverage.